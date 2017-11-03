Here’s the new poster of ‘Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana’

Guess what! After teasing fans with an amazing trailer of ‘Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana,’ the makers have unveiled another poster of the upcoming rom-com. Film’s lead actor Rajkummar Rao took to his Twitter handle to post the new poster of the film, writing, “Here’s our new poster for #ShaadiMeinZaroorAana @kriti_official #10NovRelease.”

Earlier in October, the malers had shared an almost three-minute long trailer of the movie, in which, Rajkumar aka Satyendra Mishra can be seen as the boy-next-door and Kriti Kharbanda in the role of a middle-class girl Aarti Shukla.

The two meet each other for the first time in a typically arranged marriage setup and gradually fall for each other. The movie, which is produced by Vinod Bachchan, is slated to hit the theatres on November 10.