4:50 pm - Friday November 3, 2017

Here’s the new poster of ‘Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana’

November 3, 2017 3:09 pm

Guess what! After teasing fans with an amazing trailer of ‘Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana,’ the makers have unveiled another poster of the upcoming rom-com. Film’s lead actor Rajkummar Rao took to his Twitter handle to post the new poster of the film, writing, “Here’s our new poster for #ShaadiMeinZaroorAana @kriti_official #10NovRelease.”

Earlier in October, the malers had shared an almost three-minute long trailer of the movie, in which, Rajkumar aka Satyendra Mishra can be seen as the boy-next-door and Kriti Kharbanda in the role of a middle-class girl Aarti Shukla.

The two meet each other for the first time in a typically arranged marriage setup and gradually fall for each other. The movie, which is produced by Vinod Bachchan, is slated to hit the theatres on November 10.

