Here’s the First Look of ‘Student of The Year 2’ feat. Tiger Shroff!

It’s been 5 years since the release of ‘Student of The Year’ but the memories are still fresh in our minds.

Now to refresh our memories, even more, the ace filmmaker Karan Johar who has announced the much-awaited sequel of the film a few month back has now unveiled the first look of the film.

The sequel to the film is titled as ‘Student of The Year 2’ and it will see Tiger Shroff in a new avatar.

Karan took to Twitter and shared the news. He posted, “The FRANCHISE continues!!!! The college opens its doors to a new Student! @iTIGERSHROFF #StudentOfTheYear2 directed by @punitdmalhotra @foxstarhindi @DharmaMovies @apoorvamehta18 ….” In the poster, Tiger looks like a cool student who is all set to rule the college and the poster states that ‘Admission Open 2018’.

Though we all know that Tiger is the male lead in the film, it is still a mystery that who will be the female lead opposite him. Earlier Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra made their Bollywood debut with ‘Student of The Year’ and it was directed by Karan Johar.

Now in the sequel, Karan has handed over the director’s job to Punit Malhotra who has earlier directed ‘I Hate Luv Storys’ and ‘Gori Tere Pyaar Mein’ with Karan’s Dharma Productions. The film is jointly produced by Fox Star Studios and Dharma Productions. It will be directed by Punit Malhotra. The film will be released in 2018.