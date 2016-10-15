Here’s our first look at Amber Heard as Mera in Justice League

Justice League fans have been treated to their first glimpse of Amber Heard as Mera in the new superhero movie. Mera, of course is the Atlantean queen and wife of Aquaman. Look how majestic she looks as she poses by some rocks in front of the sea.

The still, released by Warner Bros, shows Heard in full costume as her character. According to agencies, director Zack Snyder is heading to Iceland to shoot the above-water scenes for Aquaman’s hometown of Amnesty Bay.

Game Of Thrones star Jason Momoa plays Mera’s husband, who will join forces with Ben Affleck’s Batman and Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman to save the world. Snyder revealed last week that the movie had finished shooting at Leavesden in England.

He shared a behind-the-scenes video clip showing the actors filming against green screens and working out. ‘Thanks to my cast and crew for a great shoot and thank you UK, you’ve been amazing,’ Snyder said.