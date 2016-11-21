Help will be extended to rail accident victims : Chouhan

Bhopal : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has sent Water Resources and Public Relations Minister Dr. Narottam Mishra to Kanpur to help victims of Indore-Patna express train mishap. Chouhan has announced to give Rs two lakh each to family members of deceased and Rs 50,000 to each injured and provide free treatment.

Chouhan called an emergency meeting of officers to review the cooperation in rescue and relief work. Chief Secretary B.P. Singh and Director General of Police Rishi Kumar Shukla were present there. Chief Minister Chouhan said that efforts are being made to extend help to those affected with the accident.

The Chief Minister informed that teams of doctors from Chhatarpur, Sagar and Datia have left for the spot for helping victims of the accident. Rescue team has left from Chhatarpur. Team has been sent under leadership of Datia collector and superintendent of police with water resources minister Dr. Narottam Mishra.

A state control room has been set up in Bhopal to provide necessary assistance and information in this regard. Control room number is 1079. One more control room has been set up in Chhatarpur district and its number is 07682-241500. CM Chouhan said that the accident is very serious. Patience will have to be maintained.

State government is trying to help victims. Injured passengers are getting treatment in the hospitals which will be free of cost. Arrangements are being made for transportation facility to bring home the deceased. Additional chief secretary home K.K. Singh, Director General home guard V.K. Singh, principal secretary to chief minister Ashok Varnwal and S.K. Mishra and additional director general of police intelligence Rajiv Tandon were present. A control room has been set up in Chhatarpur district collectorate for Indore-Patna express rail accident and its number is 07682-241500.

It will work round the clock. Name and mobile number of members of rescue team sent from Chhatarpur are: Chief Executive Officer, District Panachayat Chandramohan Thakur; Mobile no 9754538699 Additional Superintendent of Police, Chhatarpur Neeraj Pandey; Mobile no 9425117846 SDM Bijawar Ravindra Chaukse; Mobile no 9826163083 Tehsildar Chhatarpur Alok Verma; Mobile no 9425342434 District Commandant, Home Guard, Karan Singh; Mobile no. 9425473927