Helicopter carrying devotees crashes, engineer dies, 2 pilots injured

Agencies, New Delhi/Dehradhun

A chopper carrying devotees crashed today after flying for some time, resulting in death of an engineer and injury to two pilots in Badrinath, Uttarakhand.

All five passengers in the helicopter are safe. An official of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), here said that the helicopter going to Haridwar from Badrinath crashed shortly after flying at around 0745 hrs.

The crew, including an engineer, died in the accident and pilot Sanjay and the co-pilot Alka Shukla suffered minor injuries, he added. The helicopter got disbalanced at the time of take off due to insufficient air pressure and fell down. The crashed Agusta 119 helicopter, belongs to Mumbai-based private operator Krestal Aviation.