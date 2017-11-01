Heena Sidhu bags gold; Deepak settles for bronze

Agencies, New Delhi

Commonwealth shooting C’ship

Indian star shooter Heena Sidhu bagged gold medal at the Commonwealth Shooting championship in the women’s 10m air pistol event in Brisbane. Heena shot 240.8 defeating Australia’s Elena Galiabovitch in the finals to clinch gold while the Australian bagged silver and Kristy Gillman of Australia settled for bronze.

Another Indian shooter Deepak Kumar went for the bronze medal in the men’s 10m Air Rifle event. Earlier, here on the opening day of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Finals the duo of Heena Sidhu and Jitu Rai won the gold in the 10m Air Pistol mixed team event.