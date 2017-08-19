Heavy downpour brings city to grinding halt

Bhopal : Heavy downpour on Friday brought the city to a grinding halt. Several areas were inundated after the skies opened up with fury. Road traffic was thrown out of gear and normal life was affected. Clouds hovered over the city since morning and they darkened at about 12 noon.

Soon it started as a drizzle and ended with a deluge. Soon low-lying areas were inundated. Even arterial roads were waterlogged. After a break, heavy showers lashed city again in the evening. Commuters were trapped in a gridlock. Long queues of vehicles were witnessed at many places. Under-bridges in city, including the ones near Habibganj and Subhash Nagar Crossing, turned into water tunnels.

Nullahs overflowed in residential and commercial areas and power supply too snapped for several hours. Between 8.30am and 5.30pm on Friday, Bhopal airport recorded 7.8 mm of rainfall and Bhopal city recorded 26.2mm of rain. During past 24 hours ending at 8.30am on Friday, Bhopal Airport had recorded 1.0mm of rainfall.

According to the MeT office, the current spell of rainfall is due to development and movement of a system from Bay of Bengal. Also incursion of moisture from Arabian Sea is likely to bring some more rain and the current spell is expected to continue for another two days. Emergency services of BMC received complaints of water-logging from Bagh Sewania, Gulmohar, RBI colony in Arera Colony, Jaatkhedi, Raisen Road and Apsara talkies.

The weatherman has said rain/thundershower is likely at many places over Hoshangabad division; Khargone, Badwani, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Narsinghpur districts. Rain is likely at a few places over Rewa division, Shahdol division, Bhopal division except Rajgarh, rest of Indore division, Sagar division except Tikamgarh, Jabalpur, Katni districts, Jabalpur division; Umaria, Dindori, Rewa, and Satna districts. Rain is likely at isolated places over rest of the state.

The rainfall received during past 24 hours in other parts of state included Seoni 12.0mm, Umaria – 2.3mm, Narsinghpur – 18.0mm, Mandla –7.2mm, Malajkhand – 25.8mm, Hoshangabad – 5.8mm, Tikamgarh – 2.0mm, Jabalpur- 20.2mm, Khajuraho – 16.3, Sagar – 0.3, Damoh – 3.0mm and Naugaon – trace.