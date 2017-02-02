HC refuses to discharge AIADMK GS Sasikala, nephew in FERA cases

Agencies, Madurai

Madras High Court has refused to discharge AIADMK General Secretary V.K.Sasikala from three cases filed by the Enforcement Directorate in 1995 and 1996 on charges of violating the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act (FERA) of 1973.

The High Court verdict is considered as a huge setback for Ms.Sasikala’s political ambitions and could make her face trial in a 20-year-old crime investigated by the ED. The case relates to payments made in United States and Singapore dollars to foreign firms for hiring transponders and up-link facilities for J Jay TV (the predecessor of Jaya TV) that was earlier telecast under the logo of JJ TV.

Justice G.Chockalingam also allowed a Criminal Revision Petition preferred by the ED and set aside an order passed by an Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate at Egmore in Chennai on May 18, 2015, discharging Ms.Sasikala from a fourth case filed against her in 2001 on the charge of acquiring huge amount of foreign exchange illegally through an acquaintance in Malaysia and utilising that money to purchase Kodanad Tea Estate in Nilgiris district along with her sister-in-law J.Elavarasi.

The Judge while allowing two more revision petitions moved by the ED, reversed orders passed by the Magistrate discharging Ms.Sasikala’s nephew and former Member of Parliament T.T.V.Dinakaran from two cases filed against him on similar charge of violating the provisions of the FERA.

The judgement in all the six revision petitions, including three filed by Ms.Sasikala and three by the ED, were reserved in the principal seat of the High Court in Chennai and delivered at its Bench in Madurai last evening.