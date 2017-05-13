Has Kriti finalised opposite Tiger in ‘Baaghi 2’ ?

Kriti Sanon is back in talks for reuniting with Tiger Shroff once again in ‘ Baaghi 2’. The actress, who was paired opposite Tiger in ‘Heropanti,’ seems to star opposite the actor yet again. It is known to all that Tiger Shroff will reprise his role as the protagonist in the sequel to his 2016 film, Baaghi.

Shraddha Kapoor was starred opposite Tiger in ‘Baaghi’, but it seems that in the sequal, she will not be there. Previously, it was reported that Jacqueline Fernandez and Kriti Sanon were the top contenders for the role. Buzz is also that Kriti has bagged the role and the Heropanti (2014) pair will unite once again.