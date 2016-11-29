Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
Hardik Pandya out for 6 weeks due to shoulder injury

November 29, 2016 3:50 pm

Agencies, New Delhi

All-rounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out for six weeks after sustaining a hairline fracture on his right shoulder when he was struck by a ball during a net session before the start of the third Test match against England in Mohali.

“The BCCI medical team confirms that Pandya has sustained a hairline fracture on his right shoulder. He will take minimum six weeks to recover from this injury,” a BCCI release said today.

“BCCI medical team will monitor his progress and rehabilitation programme and update accordingly Hardik was struck by a ball during a net session before the start of the third Test match against England in Mohali, the release added.

