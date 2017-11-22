Haier India inaugurates first industrial park, invests INR 600 crore

Agencies, New Delhi

Haier, the global leader in Home Appliances & Consumer Electronics and World’s Number 1 brand in Major Appliances for the 8th Consecutive Year*, today announced the inauguration of its first Industrial Park in the country,at the official inauguration ceremony conducted in the factory premises in Ranjangaon, Pune.

With this new development, Haier will be generating 2000 new direct jobs along with 10000 indirect employment opportunities in the ecosystem.

The event was presided by the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Mr. DevendraFadnavis, Mr. Liang Haishan, Executive President of Haier Group, Mr. Song Yujun, Managing Director, Haier Appliances India and Mr. Eric Braganza, President, Haier Appliances India.

To grace the occasion, other dignitaries such as Mr. ZhengXiyuan, Chinese Consul-General in Mumbai, Mr. Li Baijun, Economic and Commercial Counselor of Chinese Embassy in India and Mr. Wang Shicai, Commercial Counselor at the Consulate General China in Mumbai, were also present at the event.

The ceremony was held to announce the official opening of Haier’s first industrial park in the country in Ranjangaon, Pune.

The MoU between Haier Group and the Maharashtra government was signed in the year 2015 in line with Central Government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, followed by the groundbreaking ceremony in 2016.

Haier India has invested a total of INR 600 crores towards the expansion of the facility.With this development, Haier will be more than doubling the production capacity of refrigerator to 1.8 Million units and initiating the production of new categories like, LED televisions, Washing Machines, Water Heaters and Air Conditioners.

The industrial park will now enable the brand to manufacture 3.8 million units of the aforementioned products in total. Along with the increase in production capacity, the establishment of this new facility will also generate employment opportunities in the state of Maharashtra.

This will further increase the existing workforce in the factory by adding 2000 new employment opportunities. In 2015, Haier India won the prestigious ‘Make in India Awards for Excellence’ under the consumer durable category for its contribution to the growth of the country’s economy.

Hon’ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Mr. DevendraFadnavis commented on the occasion, “I’m extremely delighted to see the industrial park ready to start production and I strongly believe that this will have a very positive impact on the industrial investment in the state of Maharashtra.

For the state government, an industrial park like Haier’s will offer economies of scale with the development of land and infrastructure. It also helps in industrial development while contributing to generation of employment and creation of social infrastructure.”