Hafiz Saeed’s new video on Kashmir

Islamabad,

After his release from house arrest, Hafiz Saeeed, the 26/11 Mumbai attacks’ mastermind, vowed to work for the so-called freedom of Kashmir, the media reports here said.

Saeed was put under house arrest in January after years of living freely in Pakistan. He has repeatedly denied his role in the Mumbai attacks in which 166 people were killed. The United States had offered a $10-million reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Saeed.

“I am fighting for Kashmir’s independence. I pray to god for getting the freedom for Kashmir,” he said in a video message.Pakistan’s Punjab province had asked for a 60-day extension to his detention but the request was turned down by the court.

The review board of the Lahore High Court asked the Punjab Government to produce evidence against Hafiz Saeed for keeping him detained but the government failed.