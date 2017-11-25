Gwalior: Scindia reached at ralley on a Bullock cart

Described CM Chouhan as an hypocrite

Staff Reporter, Gwalior

Former Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia arrived on a bullock cart on Friday in a public outrage rally organized in Kolaras town on Friday. In this ralley he imprecated everyone from PM Modi to CM of UP Yogi.

He said that now the entire Shivraj government will be seen in Kolaras in the coming days because the elections are going to be held. After the demise of Congress MLA Ram Singh Yadav, a by-election will be held in Kolaras.

So, the Congress and the BJP have already started their publicity and meetings. After the demise of Yadav, Chief Minister Shivraj also went there. On Friday, Jyotiraditya Scindia also reached in a public outrage rally.

Scindia rode a bullock cart with other congressmen. After this, he strongly criticized every leader of BJP government. Regarding PM Modi, Scindia said that farmers are in trouble in after the demonetisation and Gabbar Singh Tax (GST). Many people have even lost their jobs.

Said CM Chouhan is a hypocrite

On the other hand accusing UP CM Yogi Adityanath for the death of children in Gorakhpur, Scindia described Shivraj Singh as hypocrite. Sindiya said that Chief Minister Shivraj is only pretending of ban on alcohol, in small villages, there are one or two shops of liquor in this case crimes are likely to happen.

He said that the farmers in the state are upset. The onion purchase was done by the MP government, but the farmers did not get their price. Merchants sold it at a higher price after purchasing it at lower prices.

Similarly, farmers can not get the benefits of Bhavantar Yojna too. He told the people of Kolaras that the election of the Kolaras assembly will be held in January.

Not only every minister of the BJP government, but the entire BJP government will be present here and will tell you about their schemes and plans. He warned the villagers to beware of such people.