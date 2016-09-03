Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
2:17 pm - Saturday September 3, 2016

Gurgaon land acquisition case: CBI conducts searches on ex-Haryana CM Hooda’s premises

September 3, 2016 12:30 pm

hooda

Agencies, New Delhi

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today conducted raids on the premises of former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his associates, sources said. According to the sources, the searches were conducted in connection with alleged irregularities in allotment of land in Manesar.

The raids are being carried out at 20 places in Gurgaon, Rohtak, Chandigarh and Delhi. Different teams are searching the premises of Mr Hooda, his two ex-personal secretaries and a serving Indian Administrative Service official. Mr Hooda was indicted for collusion in illicit land deals as mentioned in a report by an ex-judge, who did a study of controversial land deals in Haryana including one involving Congress President Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra.

Posted in: Featured, Nation

You might like:

India announces defence line credit of US$ five hundred million for Vietnam India announces defence line credit of US$ five hundred million for Vietnam
Day-57; No relief for people as curfew & strike continue in Srinagar Day-57; No relief for people as curfew & strike continue in Srinagar
AAP suspends Sandeep Kumar from primary membership AAP suspends Sandeep Kumar from primary membership
Gurgaon land acquisition case: CBI conducts searches on ex-Haryana CM Hooda’s premises Gurgaon land acquisition case: CBI conducts searches on ex-Haryana CM Hooda’s premises