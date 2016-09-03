Gurgaon land acquisition case: CBI conducts searches on ex-Haryana CM Hooda’s premises

Agencies, New Delhi

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today conducted raids on the premises of former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his associates, sources said. According to the sources, the searches were conducted in connection with alleged irregularities in allotment of land in Manesar.

The raids are being carried out at 20 places in Gurgaon, Rohtak, Chandigarh and Delhi. Different teams are searching the premises of Mr Hooda, his two ex-personal secretaries and a serving Indian Administrative Service official. Mr Hooda was indicted for collusion in illicit land deals as mentioned in a report by an ex-judge, who did a study of controversial land deals in Haryana including one involving Congress President Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra.