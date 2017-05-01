Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
Gurdwara Guru Nanak Darbar set up at Lalghati

May 1, 2017 11:35 am

Bhopal : The 22nd Gurdwara Guru Nanak Darbar was set up at Vijay Nagar, Lalghati, on Sunday. Gurdwara Prabhandak Committee chief sevadar Gyani Daleep Singh said the Akhand Path Sahib concluded at 11.30 am after which Hajoori Ragi Jattha Bhai Yashpal Singhji presented Gurbani Kirtan.

Vijay Nagar corporator and residents offered obeisance to Guruji and obtained blessings. They expressed joy at the setting up of Gurdwara Sahib in their area. It was followed by Guru’s ‘langar’ (mass feast). Trilochan Singh, Gurmail Singh, Surjeet Singh, Jagjit Singh, Manjeet Singh, Dilbagh Singh, Gyan Singh, Bibi Manjeet Kaur, Kulbir Singh were especially present on the occasion.

