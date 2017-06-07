Gunmen attack Iran parliament and mausoleum, killing at least one

Agencies, London

Armed men launched two attacks in Iran today morning, killing a guard at the parliament in central Tehran and wounding several people at the Mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini a few kilometres south of the city, agencies reported.

Lawmaker Elias Hazrati told agency three assailants, one with a pistol and two with AK-47 assault rifles, raided parliament.

Another lawmaker said one of the assailants was surrounded by security forces and all the doors to the building had been closed, agency reported.

“I was inside the parliament when shooting happened. Everyone was shocked and scared. I saw two men shooting randomly,” said one journalist at the scene, who asked not to be named.

Around half an hour later, an armed man opened fire at the Mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini and wounded a number of people, agency reported.

Agency quoted an official at the mausoleum as saying that the attacker had blown himself up after shooting at people. The identity and the motivation of the assailant was still unclear, Tasnim said.

Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini launched the Islamic revolution in 1979.