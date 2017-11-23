Gujarat Election

With the nominations the tempo of election campaigns, alignment and sabotage all are in full swing. Mr.Hardik Patel tried to secure some positive response to his demand of reservation to Patidar community but could not get it either from the Bhartiya Janata Party and Congress.

The election is between these parties and both knew that like Jat reservation to Patidar is not going to be easy to be decided politically. The Jat of Rajasthan and Haryana and Patidar in Gujarat are well off communities and not backward communities.

State of Rajasthan and Haryana tried to give reservation benefit of Jat but the Supreme Court refused to accept Jat as backward class eligible for reservation.

The Congress on subdued note told Hardik Patel that it would take up the issue of reservation to Patidar. Mr.Hardik Patel knowing well that beyond it nothing more could be promised, he extended support to Congress in the coming Assembly Election.

The Patidar community now stand divided between the major parties BJP and Congress but Hardik Patel is big gain for Congress and cause of worry to the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party.

In 182 member Vidhan Sabha of Gujarat the Bhartiya Janata Party is ruling the State in five terms since 1995-1998-2000, 2007 and 2012 and now contesting for the 6th term. It always remained three digit party in the aforesaid order 121- 117- 127- 117 and 115.

The main opposition party Congress remained 2 digit party in that orders 45- 53- 51- 59 and 61. Recently its leader Mr.Shankar Singh Baghela who was leader of the Opposition left the Congress and politics and voluntarily retied from political life.

Before coming to Congress he was one of the top leader of the BJP in the Gujarat. It was he who revolted against the Chief Minister Mr.Keshu Bhai Patel and toppled his Government.

All the leaders of Patidar agitation are busy in setting themselves either in the BJP or Congress. In the election they are likely to fight out each other in the opposite parties. This time the election is tough for both the parties and caste alignments have created uncertainty factor in it.