Gujarat delegation to meet leading companies, govt officials in China, Hong Kong

Agencies, New Delhi

A high-level delegation from Gujarat will visit China and Hong Kong to meet leading companies and senior government officials there to as part of the international outreach programme. The delegation will visit China from 17th to 20th October 2016 and Hong Kong from 21st to 22nd October 2016.

The focus sectors of the delegation will be to attract investment in electrical equipment, Precision, Engineering, Infrastructure, Textiles, Auto & Auto parts, Manufacturing of building materials, Solid waste/Waste water, Financial Services, Renewable, Energy, Auto & Auto parts, Precision, Engineering, Ports, Industrial Associations, Infrastructure, Plastics, Textiles, Engineering, Real Estate, Financial Services, Renewable Energy and Retail.

The Embassy of India, Beijing; The Consulate General of India, Shanghai; The Consulate General of India, Guangzhou; The Consulate General of India, Shenzhen are organising road shows and Business-to-Business (B2B) Meetings, hosting a high-level Vibrant Gujarat Delegation, which is visiting China under the auspices of the Government of Gujarat.

The Vibrant Gujarat Delegation will comprise representatives of over 20 reputed companies from various sectors in addition to representatives of the Government of Gujarat and Indian Chambers. The Vibrant Gujarat road show is aimed to strengthen the economic and social ties between the countries and to promote Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017. With the theme of “Gujarat – Connecting India to World”.