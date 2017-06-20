GST to be rolled out at stroke of June 30 midnight at special function in Parliament

Agencies, New Delhi

The GST regime will be rolled out at the stroke of midnight of June 30 at a special function at Parliament, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced here today.

The function, which will be held in the Central Hall of Parliament, will be attended by President Pranab Mukherjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice-President Hamid Ansari.

Two former Prime Ministers Dr Manmohan Singh and HD Deve Gowda have also been invited to be present on the dais, Mr Jaitley said at a press conference. Besides, invitations had been sent to all MPs, Chief Ministers, members of the GST Council and members of the empowered committee, in addition to all those who helped the GST Council in the formulation of the GST.

It will be an hour-long function, which will be addressed by the Prime Minister and the President, he said. The Finance Minister said all states except Kerala and Jammu and Kashmir had endorsed the GST. Kerala may approve the GST this week, he said. ‘The reforms, which will be in place from July I, are certainly for the better,’ Mr Jaitley added.