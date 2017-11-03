GST portal glitch: Traders’ body demand CBI probe against Infosys, other

New Delhi,

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Thursday demanded a CBI probe against Infosys and other companies for their failure to properly roll out the GST portal.

“Even after four months of GST implementation in the Country, the GST Portal which was supposed to function properly from 1st July itself is still working like an experiment project causing much harassment and mental concern to traders across Country,’ CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said in a statement.

CAIT said that a period of more than three years and spending of more than Rs 1400 crore has already been done on the portal with no results as per expectations. The failure of the portal could be gauged from the fact that date for filing of GST return for even July month is extended upto November 30. This is third extension of date. The July return was originally to be filed by August 10, it added.

The CAIT has also demanded a third party audit into technical and other issues related to Portal. It has also demanded the government to release a White Paper on as on date status of GST portal.