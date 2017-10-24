‘GST is Gabbar Singh Tax’: Rahul

Agencies, Gandhinagar

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, who addressed a rally in Gujarat’s capital city Gandhinagar on Monday, mocked the central government, saying GST is ‘Gabbar Singh Tax’ not Goods and Services Tax. Asking the Central Government to make reforms in the GST, Rahul said: “The Congress wanted to implement the Goods and Service Tax. But the PM Modi-led government at the Centre has imposed the Gabbar Singh Tax.”

“GST is Congress’ brainchild; we told BJP not to introduce five slabs,” Rahul said, adding that his party asked the government to test GST before roll-out. Rahul also slammed the BJP-led Gujarat government and said, “Every section of Gujarat’s society is part of a movement, because since past 22 years government was not of people but of 5-10 industrialists”.

Rahul then targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his claims of growing ties with China and called on the people to stop using China-made products. “From our press cameras to our cell phones, everything holds the tag ‘Made in China’.

Every time you click your phone’s button to take a selfie, a youth in China gets employment,” he said. “Modiji communicates his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ to the nation, but today, I want to tell him the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ of the people of Gujarat,” Rahul Gandhi said, taking a potshot at the prime minister’s monthly radio address to the nation.

Rahul further said, “Around 30 lakh youth are unemployed in our nation. 30,000 of them step out in hunt of a job each day. But the Modi government can only provide jobs to 450.” Rahul also accused the Gujarat government of nurturing the industrialists and exploiting the farmers, citing “only the loans of rich people get waived here, not of the poor farmers.”

“Where is Nano?” Gandhi asked Modi, adding, “You provided Rs. 33,000 crore to Tata. And you used farmers’ lands, their electricity, their water. Where are the Nano cars built from that amount?”

Taking a dig at the Gujarat government over the recent allegations of offering money to a protest leader, Gandhi said, “Just like the British rulers, the Modi-government tried to subdue the voice of Gujarat, the state where legends like Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel lived. However, now they are so scared, that they want to buy the voice of these people.”