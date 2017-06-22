GST Call Centres to go live on June 25 to support taxpayers’ transition

Agencies, New Delhi

As the countdown begins for the rollout of the Goods & Services Tax (GST), GST Network (GSTN), the technology backbone of the new regime, has launched two dedicated call centres to support taxpayers as well as tax officials with the enrolment process and enable smooth functioning of the porta Call Centres to go live on June 25 to support taxpayers’ transition.

These Call Centres will go live on June 25, 2017 to support taxpayers transition to GST Portal. The historic reform is all set to rollout from July 1, and preparations are in full swing to ensure that the path-breaking reform is implemented smoothly. According to a GSTN press note, manned by over 200 trained professionals (to be ramped up to 400), the two call centres, will provide support to tax payers and to tax officials.

With many taxpayers requiring help and guidance to be able to transit to the new technology, the call centres will go live from June 25 to ensure that tax payer enrollments/new registrations under GST are done smoothly. The call centre executives will provide step by step guidance to taxpayers and address any concern or difficulties they might experience.

Navin Kumar, Chairman, Goods & Services Tax Network (GSTN) says,’We are aware that not all taxpayers are well-versed with technology and might face some difficulties in completing their registration and application process.’ He said, ‘We believe as the technology provider, it is our duty to provide all help to them to smoothen their transition. We have partnered with Tech Mahindra to run a call center for tax payers, businesses, GST Practitioners (GSTP), TDS registrants and TCS registrants.’

According to him, the Noida-based call center currently has the capacity of 200 trained professionals and within a month, this figure will increase to 400. For any enrollment queries, tax payers may call on 0120-4888999 and get customized help from our professionals.

The GSTN has been working tirelessly to ensure that there are no delays and setbacks in the commencing of the ambitious indirect tax regime. The GSTN has set up a robust portal equipped to handle as many as 2.6 billion transactions every month. GSTN also recognises that this new tax regime requires the tax officials of the state as well as the Centre to implement the new rules and procedures.

Training for these officials has already been done; however, GSTN has set up another call center for providing assistance exclusively to them. “We have initiated another call centre in partnership with Infosys which will be run out of Gurgaon. This 40 person team will cater only to Tax Officials of the States, Central Govt (CBEC). Like the first one, this will also be live from June 25th. For any queries pertaining to tax officials, the number to call is 0124-4479900,” added Mr Kumar.