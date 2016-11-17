Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
1:44 pm - Thursday November 17, 2016

GST be made export friendly : EEPC India

November 17, 2016 11:03 am

Agencies, Kolkata

In their pre-Budget memorandum to the Union Finance Ministry, exporters in India have urged the credit refunds under the impending Goods and Services Tax (GST) be made efficient to the extent that automatic system of tax credits be brought into operation. Besides, multiple Advance Ruling (AR) centres at the Central and state levels be set up to bring about certainty for exporters.

“What credit can accrue, what cannot accrue, what is exporter’s liability and what is due to him can be brought about by the AR, thus helping the export sector,” according to former chairman of Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC) India P K Shah. He said the engineering sector also demand that all products made of steel should be compensated by higher drawback rates since the protection given to large steel manufacturers against imports has resulted into higher cost of production for exporters, particularly for the small and medium enterprises.

