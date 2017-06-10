GSAT 19 closer to space home

Agencies, Bengaluru

India’s latest communication satellite GSAT 19 is sailing closer to its space home in the Geostationary orbit following the fourth and final orbit raising operation of the Satellite successfully carried out by ISRO ISRO scientists at the Master Control Facility in Hassan today successfully carried out by LAM Engine firing for 488 seconds from 0759 hrs to enable the satellite attain a geostationary orbit of around 36,000 km above the earth.

Yesterday they fired the LAM engine for the third time for a period of 3469 seconds from 0955 hrs to enable the satellite reach an apogee X perigee height of 35875 km X 30208 km with an inclination of 0.793 deg. At that time the satellite was orbiting the earth once in 21 hours 38 minutes.

The Satellite carrying Ku and Ka communication trandponders was launched on June 5, by India’s heavy lift GSLV MkIII in its first developmental flight. the three stage next generation GSLV vehicle stood 43.43 m tall and weighed 640 tonnes at lift off. The successful launch gave India the capability to launch indigenously four tonne class satellites on geostationary orbit.