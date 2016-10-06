GSAT-18 Satellite Launched Successfully

Agencies, Kourou, French Guiana

Indian Space Research Organisation’s(ISRO) communication satellite GSAT-18 was successfully launched today, from Kourou spaceport in French Guiana.

The European launcher Ariane-5 VA-231 blasted off at around 0200 hrs and injected GSAT-18 into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO). The launch was originally scheduled for yesterday, but was postponed for 24 hours due to unfavourable weather conditions.

With the designed in-orbit operational life of about 15 years, GSAT-18 is India’s latest communication and high power satellite inducted into the INSAT/GSAT system.