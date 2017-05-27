Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
Govt’s top priorities – village, poor and farmer

May 27, 2017 10:25 am

Bhopal : Public Relations, water resources and parliamentary affairs minister Dr Narottam Mishra today met common public in Udgawan of Datia district as part of Pt Deendayal Upadhyay work extension and Gram Sampark Abhiyan.

Minister Dr Mishra said that certificates of Pradhanmantri Awas Yojana to 27 beneficiaries and pension senction letters to 47 beneficiaries were distributed.

Public Relations minister said that village, poor and farmer are in the top priority of the state government. We would continue to work for their betterment. Public Relations minister Dr Mishra said that we got inspiration for development of poor and human service from Pt Deendayal Upadhyay.

Minister Dr Mishra said that agriculture insurance claim to the tune of Rs 42 crore were distributed to farmers. BJP District President Vikram Singh Bundela and other public representatives were present on the occasion.

