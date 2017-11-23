Govt will help farmers to get rid of every crisis: Chouhan

Price Difference Amount of Rs. 135 Crore Reached 1.35 Lakh Farmers’ Bank Accounts in Single Click

” Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana “

Staff Reporter, Bhopal

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the state government will leave no stone unturned to help the farmers get rid of every crisis. He further mentioned ‘I have ploughed the field himself and has suffered the brunt of weather; therefore I feel the pain of the farmers’.

Chouhan was addressing the farmers after transferring the price difference amount of Rs. 135 crore by laptop in the bank accounts of 1.35 lakh registered farmers in single click at a large Farmers’ convention at Ujjain today.

He also distributed the price difference amount certificates to the farmers. CM Chouhan has informed the farmers that the price difference amount of Rs. 135 crore has been transferred directly in the bank accounts of 1.35 lakh farmers, who have sold their Kharif crop between October 16 and 31 under the Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana.

He further mentioned that under the scheme, the price difference amount of Rs. 470 per quintal for soybean, Rs. 2400 for urad, Rs. 1455 for moong, Rs. 720 on ground nut and Rs. 235 per quintal for maize has been transferred in the bank accounts of the farmers.

Chouhan further informed that registration date under the scheme has been extended till November 25. Moreover, Chouhan stated that a Krishak Udhyami Yojana has been prepared by the state government for the farmers.

Loan of Rs. 10 lakh to 2 crore will be provided without guarantee to the children of the farmers for establishing industry related to the agriculture.

Subsidy of Rs. 15 lakh on loan of Rs. One crore besides Rs. 30 lakh on loan of Rs. 2 crore will be given and the interest will be charged at the rate of only 5 percent for 5 years on the loan amount .

Kisan Bazaar to be Opened in Each Urban Body

Chief Minister Chouhan further informed Kisan Bazaar will be opened in each urban body to protect farmers from the middlemen. Farmers would be facilitated to sell their crops directly to the consumers in these bazaars.

Total 378 kisan bazaars will be made in the state. He mentioned that the farmers need to pay Rs. 90 thousand against a loan of Rs. One lakh for fertilizer and seeds now. A financial assistance of Rs. 9.90 per quintal will be provided towards rent to the farmers for storing their agriculture produces in warehouses.

Fare towards transportation will also be provided to the farmers for bringing agriculture produces in mandis in a group of 10 to 20 farmers. Besides providing permanent electricity connection at Rs. 1400 to the farmers, 80 percent of the total cost of solar pump will be provided by the government.

CM Chouhan laid foundation of railway over bridge costing Rs. 30 crore 21 lakh and sewerage project worth Rs. 402 crore in Ujjain.

Minister for Energy Paras Jain, Members of Parliament Dr. Chintamani Malviya, Dr. Satyanarayan Jatiya, MLAs Dr. Mohan Yadav, Dilip Singh Shekhawat, Anil Firojiya, Bahadur Singh Chouhan, Yashpal Singh Sisodiya, Arun Bheemawat, Mayor Smt. Mina Jonwal and other Public Representatives were present in the Farmers’ Convention.