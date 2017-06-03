Govt to push military and political approaches to end ‘Kashmir problem’ : Rajnath

Agencies, New Delhi

The central government today said it has a “plan” in mind to find a lasting solution to the six-decades old problem in Jammu and Kashmir and clarified that an “integrated approach” will be adopted even as the exercise would mean right synthesis of military and political processes.

“When I say we will find a lasting solution to the problem in Jammu and Kashmir, we do not say so just for the sake of it…..We certainly have a plan,” Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh told a press conference here. He pointed out that a problem which evaded solution for last sixty years cannot be found overnight.

“You have to give us time”. “Problem ke samadhan ke raaste jo mustaqbil hae sabhi hataenge (All the hurdles that come in the way for solution to the Kashmir problem and future of the state will be removed),” Mr Singh told the press conference here in connection with the completion of three years of the Narendra Modi government.

To a question on bringing back fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim, an assurance by the BJP during elections in 2014, Mr Singh said, “your good wishes are required”. The Home Minister said the Government of India is sensitive to the decades-old woes of people of Jammu and Kashmir and also the security forces.

“The Government wants to ensure that the youth of Jammu and Kashmir use their hands not to pelt stones, but that they should be given skills,” he said. The Central government is firmly against “piece meal” solutions to the ‘Kashmir problem’, he said. “Tukro mein sochne ki logon ko adat lagie hui hae (People have developed an habit of thinking only in fragmented and piece meal manner),” he said.

To a pointed question whether government considers the decades-old militancy problem in Jammu and Kashmir as a “political” or a “military” one, he said, “We consider it as a problem” and the government is confident of finding a “lasting solution”. To another question, he said during last three years Prime Minister Narendra Modi has displayed “diplomatic skill” and in every international fora and the comity of nations, Pakistan today stands “isolated” on the issue of terror.

“The support from Pakistan including terror funding cannot go a long way….This cannot go on because it is the same Pakistan, which has failed to keep its house in order in the erstwhile East Pakistan, in Baluchistan, Sindh and other hubs in Pakistan,” he said. “People who are trying to use the youth of Jammu and Kashmir are only betraying the cause of these youth,” he said.

Giving an overview of last three years, the Home Minister claimed there has been considerable improvement in internal security position vis-a-vis left wing extremism, general law and order and terror related incidents also. The Home Minister also said that the ISIS had not been able to get a stronghold in the country which was home to second largest population of Muslims.

In this connection, he said 90 ISIS sympathisers have been arrested during last three years. There has been a decrease of 25 per cent in incidents of LWE violence and also 45 per cent reduction in infiltration from Pakistan after the surgical strike. He said besides these the government has been able to break the ‘spinal cord’ of Indian Mujaheedeen.