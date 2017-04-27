Govt to provide good quality shoes to Mahua flower pickers

Bhopal : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the state government will provide good quality shoes and drinking water flasks to the scheduled tribe people who collect Mahua flowers. Chief Minister Chouhan was inaugurating the Government Gurukulam Residential School today at Bavadia Kalan.

He dedicated the academic and hostel building and laid the foundation of the suspension bridge to link the school with the hostel building. Scheduled Caste/Tribe Welfare Minister Gyan Singh, Home Minister Bhupendra Singh and former Chief Minister Babulal Gaur were also present on the occasion.

Chief Minister Chouhan took lunch with the students besides inspecting the school and hostel buildings. Chief Minister Chouhan said to the students that a person becomes great only by imbibing good qualities. He asked students to make good use of the facilities at the residential school and move forward. Best facilities have been provided at the school. Nothing is impossible for man.

He becomes what he thinks. The state government will bear the fees of students belonging to the scheduled tribe seeking admission in top educational institutions like IIT, IIM, Medical, Engineering etc. For young entrepreneurs of Scheduled Tribe youths, the Mukhya Mantri Yuva Udyami Yojana has been launched.