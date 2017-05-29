Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
Govt starts new Twitter handle to answer GST-related queries of citizens, traders

May 29, 2017 1:14 pm

Agencies, New Delhi

The Government has started a new twitter handle ‘@askGST_GoI’ to answer industry queries related to the new tax regime under the proposed Goods and Services Tax (GST) norms proposed from July 1. According to an official source, traders and industry can ask questions on the twitter handle ‘@askGST_GoI’.

The Finance Ministry officials and others from the Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) are expected to answer them. “All taxpayers and other stakeholders are welcome to direct their queries related to GST on the said twitter handle for early resolution and clarification,” the official source said.

The GST Council, headed by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and comprising State counterparts, has already decided on fitment of over 1,200 commodities and 500 services in various tax slabs. They have been classified in four tier slab — 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent. The GST Council also has approved a set of seven of Goods and Services Tax (GST) rules.

