Govt proposes flight ban for 3 months up to lifetime for unruly conduct

Agencies, New Delhi

Passengers indulging in unruly and disruptive behaviour can be barred from taking flights for a period ranging from 3 months to two years or for a lifetime in extreme cases, as per the proposed changes in the Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR rules) announced here today by Civil Aviation Minister Gajapathy Raju.

The changes have been proposed in the rules in the wake of Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad’s unruly behaviour with Air India staff following which he was temporary banned from flying with Air India. Three levels of unruly behaviours have been defined — disruptive behaviour, physically abusive behaviour and life threatening behaviour.

The Airlines will maintain a database of such passengers which will form a ‘national no-fly list’, Mr RN Chaubey Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, said at a press conference here at which the Minister released the draft amendments. Disruptive behaviour includes physical gestures, verbal harassment, unruly behaviour due to inebriation etc.

The physically abusive behaviour category includes pushing, kicking, hitting, grabbing, inappropriate touching and sexual harassment. The third category of life threatening behaviour includes actions like damage to aircraft operating systems, physical violence such as choking or murderous assault and attempted or actual breach of flight compartment.