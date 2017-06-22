Govt launches VAJRA for global scientists

Agencies, New Delhi

The Government today launched a web portal VAJRA — Visiting Advanced Joint Research — for faculty scheme of science and engineering research board and also released a commemorative stamp on completion of 250 years of Survey of India (SoI).

Addressing the mediapersons, Harsh Vardhan, Science and Technology Minister said, “The portal will aim at bringing the best global minds to India with a view to enhance global ranking of Indian institutions.

The area of research to be undertaken by visiting faculty members under the scheme would have to be at the cutting edge of science and technology and also be of relevance to India.

” He also added that “Earlier we had an issue of brain drain but with this issue we will be able to transform it into brain gain.

” The foreign faculty members selected under the scheme would reside in India up to three months in a year and would be provided a lump sum amount of 15,000 dollars in the first month of residence and US 10,000 per month for the second and third month.

After releasing the stamp, Manoj Sinha, Minister of State for Communication said, “I believe that the Survey of India would rise to the country’s expectations.