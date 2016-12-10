Govt has not done any study on child sex ratio : Health Minister

Agencies, New Delhi

No studies have been conducted by the government on reasons for adverse child sex ratio in the country, Health and Family Welfare Minister Anupriya Patel said. As per the Census, 2011, the child sex ratio has shown a decline from 927 females per thousand males in 2001 to 918 females per thousand males in 2011.

As per census 2011, the sex ratio in the state of Madhya Pradesh has shown growth from 919 females per thousand males in 2001 to 931 females per thousand males in 2011. Information received from the state says no portable ultrasound machines are being illegally used to conduct foetal sex determination tests resulting in skewed child sex ratio in several districts of Madhya Pradesh. There are no cases of wide and open violation of ban on sex determination tests, as reported by MP government.

As per census 2011, the sex ratio in Haryana was least at 819 females per thousand males in 2001 as compared to other states but grew to 834 females per thousand males in 2011. The sex ratio in the union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli was highest at 979 females per thousand males in 2001 but it declined drastically to 926 females per thousand males in 2011.

Many reasons have been cited for decline in sex ratio—- son preference and the belief that it is only the son who can perform the last rites; that lineage and inheritance runs through the male line, sons will look after parents in old age and men are the bread winners among others. Exorbitant dowry demand is another reason for female foeticide / infanticide.

‘Small family norm coupled with easy availability of sex determination tests may be a catalyst in the declining child sex ratio, further facilitated by easy availability of pre-conception sex selection facilities’, the Minister said.