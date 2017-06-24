Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
3:00 am - Sunday June 25, 2017

Govt grants permit for intn’l airport at Jewar in NCR

June 24, 2017 4:17 pm

Agencies, New Delhi

The Government has in principle approved to construct a second international airport in Delhi-NCR in Jewar region soon. Union Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju today informed that the Ministry has granted permission to construct the airport in Jewar region in 3,000 hectare area, which will be ready in the next five to six years.

The estimated cost for the construction of the first phase of the airport will be around Rs 10,000-crore. Mr Raju said since Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi would reach its ‘saturation point’ by 2024 in terms of passenger capacity, a need for second international airport in the NCR region was felt.

Posted in: Featured, Nation

You might like:

Govt grants permit for intn’l airport at Jewar in NCR Govt grants permit for intn’l airport at Jewar in NCR
UN honours India for advancing SDGs UN honours India for advancing SDGs
Monsoon session of Parliament to begin from July 17 Monsoon session of Parliament to begin from July 17
Eyeing for maiden meeting with President Trump, PM Modi embarks on a three-nation tour Eyeing for maiden meeting with President Trump, PM Modi embarks on a three-nation tour