Govt grants permit for intn’l airport at Jewar in NCR

Agencies, New Delhi

The Government has in principle approved to construct a second international airport in Delhi-NCR in Jewar region soon. Union Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju today informed that the Ministry has granted permission to construct the airport in Jewar region in 3,000 hectare area, which will be ready in the next five to six years.

The estimated cost for the construction of the first phase of the airport will be around Rs 10,000-crore. Mr Raju said since Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi would reach its ‘saturation point’ by 2024 in terms of passenger capacity, a need for second international airport in the NCR region was felt.