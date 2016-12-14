Govt accuses Cong of conspiring to derail note ban; LS adjourned for day

Agencies, New Delhi

With just two days left to the close of the Winter Session, the Lok Sabha proceedings were derailed today again, as the Opposition and Treasury benches clashed over demonetisation and AgustaWestland issues during Zero Hour leading to the adjournment of the House till tomorrow.

The House was rocked as the Opposition broke into an uproar when Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar, referring to a ”sting operation” done by a TV channel which accused the Congress of conspiring with the SP and BSP to derail demonetisation, and BJP Member Jagdambika Pal said the main Opposition party was working as commission agent for changing old notes.

Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and Trinamool Congress leader Sudip Bandhopadhyay also lodged a strong protest against Speaker Sumitra Mahajan for not allowing them to speak on ground that they were creating din and were not on their seat, while allowing BJD Member Bhartruhari Mehtab to speak on AgustaWestland issue.