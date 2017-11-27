Gopi Thonakal becomes first Indian to win Asian Marathon Championship

Agencies, Dongguan

Gopi Thonakal became the first Indian man to win the Asian Marathon Championship held at China’s Dongguan, on Sunday. Thonakal finished the race in 2 hours 15 minutes and 48 seconds to clinch the gold medal at the 16th edition of the event, here.

The Indian runner was trailed by Andrey Petrov of Uzbekistan with a timing of 2:15:51s to grab a silver, while the bronze was won by Byambalev Tseveenravdan by clocking 2:16:14s.

Thonakal’s feat has come after the formation of separate Asian Marathon championships. Prior to this, Asha Agarwal had won the women’s title when it was a part of the biennial Asian Track and Field Championships.

“The Asian gold was certainly a surprise but I had expected a medal because when I saw the season best times here, I was among the top three,” Gopi told Sportstar from China on Sunday evening.

“So, I knew I had a chance of getting a medal.” Gopi was the lone Indian at the championship and India did not have an entry in the women’s event.

Son of a farmer in Sulthan Bathery in Wayanad, Gopi had won the 10,000m silver at the Asian Athletics Championship in Bhubaneswar in July, finishing four seconds behind Tamil Nadu’s G. Lakshmanan, the double gold medallist.

His personal best of 2:15.25s came at the Rio Olympics where he finished 25th last year and he was 28th in the London Worlds this year in 2:17.13. His goal is to break Shivnath Singh’s national record (2:12.00s) set in 1978 some day.