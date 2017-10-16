Good work done in MP’s industrial sector : Union Minister Tomar

Bhopal : Union Minister for Panchayati Raj, Rural Development and Mining Narendra Singh Tomar has said that state government is making commendable efforts for the industrial development of Madhya Pradesh. Good work has been undertaken in the state for the skill development of youths.

Union Minister Tomar was addressing a programme organized for public dedication and foundation laying of 7 works worth Rs 52 crore 8 lakhs at Readymade Garment Park premises in Gwalior today.

Commerce and Industry Minister Rajendra Shukla presided over the function. Union Minister Tomar said that Gwalior has a golden history in the industrial sector. Significant works like Readymade Garments Park, Carpet Park, Stone Park and Plastic Park have been undertaken in Gwalior due to the efforts of the Centre and State government.

He told the local entrepreneurs to come forward to start their enterprise. He told that the employment offices are being established as Model Career Centres. In the first phase, 100 employment offices of the country have been selected and Gwalior is one among them. Industry Minister Rajendra Shukla said that a garment policy will soon be announced for the welfare of garment traders. He said that the investors summit held in the state is bringing good results.

Discussing the availability of power, Shukla said that Madhya Pradesh is a surplus state as far as power is concerned. At least 50 persons are being given jobs in New RP Sports Industries at Garment Park Parisar. A state-of-the-art Textile Innovation Centre is being set up for entrepreneurs connected with readymade garment business in Gwalior. This centre will provide the facility of Plug and Play to readymade garment entrepreneurs.