Gond painting workshop at IGRMS

Bhopal : Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya under its popular summer series of ‘Do and Learn’ educational programmes commenced the training workshop of Gond Painting of Madhya Pradesh till 04th May, 2017. In this workshop traditional Gond artists, Ramesh Shyam and his assistant are imparting training of this figurative and narrative visual art.

The clay houses of Gond community are centre of Gond paintings. The Gond houses are the best examples of rural primitive architecture and Gond paintings represents the traditional festivals of the community. Making mural paintings on whitewashed clay walls is one of the favourite activities of women of Gond Community.

With the formation of the wall, the Gond women make different design from the emerging lines, which is called ‘Noodora’, the beginning of each painting. Many patterns and color lines of prehistoric painting of cave human can still be seen in Gond painting. A certain sense of balance and symmetry can be observed in the pattern used, such as spiral forms along with trees, leaves, animals and human figures.