‘Golmaal Again’ earns Rs 250 cr at worldwide box office

Continuing with its record breaking spree, Rohit Shetty’s ‘Golmaal Again’ has now crossed the figure of Rs 250 crore at the worldwide box office, trade sources said.

Released on Diwali, ‘Golmaal Again’ has earned 5.93 million US dollars [Rs 38.

39 cr] overseas while the Indian gross collections are Rs 219.98 crore.

The film now stands with a total of Rs 258.37 crore at the worldwide box office.

Directed and co-produced by Rohit Shetty, “Golmaal Again” is the fourth installment of “Golmaal” franchise.It has been breaking records ever since its release on October 20.