Godhra train burning case : Death sentence of 11 convicts commuted to life imprisonment

Agencies, Ahmedabad

Gujarat High Court on Monday commuted the death sentence of 11 convicts to life imprisonment in the 2002 Godhra train burning case. On February 27, 2002, the S-6 coach of the Sabarmati Express in which 59 people, mostly ‘kar sevaks’, returning from Ayodhya were travelling, was set on fire at Godhra station.

It triggered communal riots and flare-ups across the state. A bench, comprising Justices AS Dave and GR Udhwani, also upheld life imprisonment for 20 other convicts and acquittal of 63 persons. It also ordered the Gujarat Government and Railways to provide compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the next of kin of the dead.

The High Court took cognisance of a set of appeals challenging the convictions and acquittals by a special SIT court in the case and commuted death sentence awarded to 11 convicts in the carnage case to life imprisonment.

The HC, however, upheld the death sentence of 20 other convicts in Godhra case. Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Pravin Togadia said the court ruling was an “insult to the sacrifices made by Hindus.” In a tweet, he questioned why no capital punishment for the en masse killings was considered.