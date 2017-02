Agencies, New Delhi

Even as voting for the Assembly polls in Goa and Punjab began, Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the two states would create history today.

Confident of his party putting up a good show in both the poll-bound states, Mr Kejriwal tweeted, ‘Goa and Punjab will create history today.’ While Goa is witnessing a three-cornered contest between Congress, BJP and AAP, Punjab is witnessing the same between Congress, Akali Dal BJP and AAP.