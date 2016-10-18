The 5-nation BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Goa Declaration gave a clarion call against terrorism and resolve to work unitedly for economic prosperity. The host Prime Minister Mr.Narendra Modi targeting the Pakistan said the time for condemning the state sponsored terrorism was long gone and it was time to stand up and act and act decisively.

Mr.Modi termed the Pakistan as mothership of terror. For India the BRICS Summit at Goa was multifacet. It had bilateral summit with all the participant nation. India and Russia signed 16 Agreements worth 24 billion dollar. The Russia will provide missiles air shield to India with 5 S 400 Air Defence System. The missile besides power to hit can also gun down 36 enemy missiles at a time.

The Russia will also make warships and defence helicopter in India. Russia to invest 500 million dollars in joint fund under the National Infrastructure Investments. The Russia consortium Ros-Neft company has acquired Ruia’s Essar Oil Company and its facilities for 12.9 billion dollar to set up oil business in India.

The Brazilian President Michel Timar held bilateral talks with Mr.Modi after the conclusion of BRICS Summit. Both the nations signed many agreements. During the BRICS proceeding Russia supported India’s Surgical Strike as a right of the nation to protect itself.

The Chinese President Mr.Jinping also said terror in no form could be allowed. In the Goa declaration besides terror as a main theme the member nations also focused on close trade partnerships. Mr.Putin emphasized that trade was essential.

Mr.Jinping said efforts should be had been made vigorously to mitigate the effects of long period of recession. The Goa Declaration asked all countries to prevent terror actions from their territories and expeditious adoption of an India backed global convention by the UN to fight the menace effectively.