Goa Assembly polls : 34 pc polling recorded till 1100 hrs

Agencies, Panaji

An average 34 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 1100 hrs today in 40 Assembly constituencies of Goa where polling is underway.

According to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Kunal, North Goa district recorded 35 per cent voting and South Goa 32 per cent. Percentage of male and female voting was equal.

The polling, which started at 0700 hrs, will end at 1700 hrs. There are 1,642 polling booths across the state. There are 251 candidates contesting the elections, out of which 232 are male. The main parties contesting the polls are Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Aam Adami Party (AAP) and grand alliance of Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Goa Suraksha Manch (GSM) and Shiv Sena.

In a bid to encourage women voters, pink polling booths have been introduced in each constituencies of the state. The pink polling boths are being manned entirely by women. First time voters are being given small teddy bears at the pink polling stations.

There is one polling booth in Panaji constituency called ‘Divyang booth’ which is entirely manned by differently-abled persons.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people of Goa and Punjab to turn up in record numbers and vote in the assembly elections.

‘Urging people of Punjab and Goa to turn up in record numbers and vote in the assembly elections. I particularly urge my young voters to vote,” he tweeted.

There are 32,354 voters between the age group of 18-19 in Goa.