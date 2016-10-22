Global Investors Summit gets underway in Indore

Agencies, Indore

The two-day Global Investors Summit today got underway in Madhya Pradesh’s commercial capital. Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley inaugurated the Summit at around 1000 hrs at the Brilliant Convention Centre here.

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev and industrialists, including Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani were present. More than 3,000 representatives from nearly 40 countries are taking part in the GIS.

United Arab Emirates’ Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Economy for Foreign Trade and Industry Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Saleh has arrived to take part in the event. Besides, teams from the United States and Japan have arrived to take part in the GIS. Each team comprises industrialists, investors and minister-level officers.

Wikimedia’s Indian Board member Tinu Cherian has also arrived to take part in the GIS. Besides, diplomats and ambassadors from 28 nations are also participating. Representatives from trade unions of Japan, Korea, the United States, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates are also taking part.