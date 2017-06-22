GJM demands CBI and Judicial probe into violence in Darjeeling; Fresh FIR against Gurung

Agencies, Darjeeling

The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) today demanded CBI as well as judicial probe into Darjeeling violence on June 18 and 17, in which three GJM activists were killed, even as police filed fresh FIR against GJM supremo Bimal Gurung and his wife Asha for Saturday’s violence at Singmari.

The Darjeeling administration in an order prohibited all internet and cable TV services in the hills up to June 27 in the wake of yhr ptrsent law and order situation prevailing in the hills.

GJM Assistant Secretary Vinay Tamang told reporters that they demanded the CBI probe into the death of three GJM activists, killed in alleged police firing on Saturday, June 17.

Responding to an FIR filed under Sections 302 and 120B by Darjeeling police naming GJM president Bimal Gurung and his wife Asha Gurung and some others for June 17 violence at Singmari, Mr Tamang said the government had been slapping various charges for long to create fear-psychosis among the hill people.

The GJM had demanded judicial probe into June 8 violence at Chowrasta and now wanted the CBI probe on June 17 violence at Singmari.