Give priority to party workers of rural areas: Babaria

Staff Reporter, Bhopal

Congress’ Madhya Pradesh In-Charge General Secretary Deepak Babaria on Tuesday urged party leaders to give priority to and not neglect party workers of rural areas.

Babaria, who had arrived in the state capital on a three-day visit, continued to hold meetings with party leaders from certain districts in the state Congress office. On Tuesday on the last day of his 3-day visit, he held discussions with party workers from Hoshangabad and Harda districts.

The meeting was participated by concerned district and town Congress presidents, MPs, former MPs, MLAs, former MLAs, party candidates for previous assembly and general elections and district presidents of frontal organisations among other workers.

Babaria said only one year is left to the assembly poll and a lot of work remains to be done. He said we are not in the power for last 15 years. The people now want a change and are disillusioned with BJP.

He said the Congress can capitalize on this. He advised leaders to avoid infighting and maintain discipline. He also expressed resentment against certain leaders who came to the meeting sans preparation.

Babaria exhorted the party workers to start preparations for the assembly polls scheduled next year. He asked party men to work with accountability.