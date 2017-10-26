‘Ghoomar’ the first song from Padmavati is grandeur

After releasing the posters and trailer of the film, the makers of Padmavati have now released the official first song from the movie, ‘Ghoomar’. Yesterday the makers took to their social media and shared some interesting facts about the ‘Ghoomar’.

‘Ghoomar’ is a dance form performed by Rajput women on all auspicious occasions. ‘Ghoomar’ is also traditionally performed by the new bride when she is welcomed in her new marital home.

A traditional dance form of Rajput women, the routine involves twirling in circles, leaving the onlookers enchanted and mesmerized by the beautiful dance performance. An extremely difficult performance art that takes years to learn, Deepika had to pick up the steps within a matter of days.

With the myriad of gracefulness and a royal poise, the song was shot keeping true to the traditional Rajputana folk dance form. Sources reveal that Deepika did over 66 twirls while shooting for the song.

Adding to the difficult dance form that includes twists and twirls, Deepika had to do the dance in an extravagant costume and adorned in heavy jewelry, which is a feat in itself.

The song is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Swaroop Khan. Lyrics by A M Turaz and Rajasthani Lyrics by Swaroop Khan. Song has been filmed on Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor. Choreographed by Kruti Mahesh Midya and Ghoomar training by Jyothi D Tommaar.