2:00 pm - Saturday November 19, 2016

Get online services for empowered India

November 19, 2016 1:44 pm

Bhopal : Public Relations, Water Resources and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Dr. Narottam Mishra today flagged off ‘Digital India’ vehicle for publicity in rural areas of Datia district. Public Relations Minister Dr Mishra called upon people to get online services for building empowered India.

The government of India has set schedule for publicity vehicle for creating public awareness for materialising the concept of Digital India.

Minister Dr Mishra said that trend of using online services has been increasing. Purpose of getting online services for government’s public welfare schemes and other financial services is to ensure delivery of service in shorter time.

Online services have become necessity for birth-death registration, preparing driving licence, knowing examination results and other works. Releasing payment of bills too has become easy.

Describing the use of publicity vehicle for achieving target in ‘Digital India’, Public Relations minister Dr Mishra greeted managers associated with it.

Posted in: Madhya Pradesh

