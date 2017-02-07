Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
1:19 am - Wednesday February 8, 2017

German defence minister to meet US’s Mattis on Friday

February 7, 2017 2:21 pm

Agencies, Kaunus, Lithuania

German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen will meet U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis in Washington on Friday, a ministry spokesman said.

Her visit comes ahead of a meeting of NATO defence ministers next week and the Munich Security Conference a week later.

Mattis has sought to reassure NATO allies like Germany that the United States remains committed to the alliance despite comments by President Donald Trump that it is obsolete because it failed to protect Europe against Islamist attacks.

Posted in: World

You might like:

Using social media a violation of army discipline, warns Parrikar Using social media a violation of army discipline, warns Parrikar
German defence minister to meet US’s Mattis on Friday German defence minister to meet US’s Mattis on Friday
Fujitsu says its biggest shareholder to unload its stake Fujitsu says its biggest shareholder to unload its stake
Merging Railway Budget with General Budget not a pro-privatisation move : PM Merging Railway Budget with General Budget not a pro-privatisation move : PM