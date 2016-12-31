Gen Bipin Rawat takes charge as 27th Army Chief

Agencies, New Delhi

Gen Bipin Rawat today took over the reins of 1 point 3 million-strong Indian Army after the retirement of General Dalbir Singh Suhag, who hanged up his boots after serving the Army spanning over four decades.

Gen Suhag formally handed over the baton to General Rawat in a ceremony held at South Block here.

General Rawat took over as the 27th Chief of the Army Staff.

Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen Praveen Bakshi, whose seniority was overlooked while appointing Gen Rawat as the new Chief, made a phone call to congratulate him for assuming the charge.

Lt Gen Bakshi also scotched all the speculations over his resignation, saying that he would continue to lead the Command with full sincerity.